Americans who’ve never even heard the word “altimeter” before will be surprised to learn that the arcane instruments providing pilots with precise altitude readings have been standing in the way of the glorious future long promised by cellular providers. But it’s true: Astounding speed and ample coverage are finally supposed to arrive to 5G-equipped smartphones with the switching on of frequencies in the so-called C-band of spectrum, which Verizon and AT&T paid a pretty penny to snatch up in a Federal Communications Commission auction last year. They were planning to activate it earlier this winter.
The problem? The safety-minded FAA was skittish — concerned that 5G signals could interfere with altimeters operating in the adjacent band of spectrum, confounding readings as planes plunged through rain or fog toward the runway. A plea from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urged the carriers reluctantly to delay, and then delay again. A deal finally was struck, but on Monday, two days before the twice-delayed launch, the FAA and airlines testing their technology said they had discovered that too much 5G, beaming at too many airports, affects too many altimeters for a full rollout. The airlines warned that “huge swaths of the operating fleet … may need to be indefinitely grounded.” They said that “the nation’s commerce will grind to a halt.”
The best resolution is likely an expanded version of the earlier agreement: buffer zones, maybe bigger than previously proposed, at more airports than previously proposed, until the least-capable altimeters can be replaced and the FAA determines what conditions the more advanced altimeters can handle. This is essentially what Verizon and AT&T committed to on Tuesday when they pushed back the activation of 5G on some towers. The question, however, remains: Why on earth is this happening only now? Each side blames the other — for not studying and solving the issue ahead of time, or for not providing enough data to allow it to be studied thoroughly at all. Normally, the FCC (which manages commercial spectrum) and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (which manages federal government spectrum) would sit down together to detangle this sort of dispute. In this case, little detangling occurred until the last minute.
The FAA is far from the only federal agency for which use of this bandwidth is critical. Some senators believe the lesson is to update the memorandum that governs FCC-NTIA coordination, or to craft a new process with a final-say adjudicator. Yet a simpler and more serious lesson may also have emerged. This dust-up spilled over from the previous administration, which allowed crucial positions, including for some time the chief of the NTIA, to remain empty. (This month, a new chief was finally confirmed.) More generally, President Donald Trump’s White House displayed disregard for the intricacies of the inner, quieter workings of the executive branch. These intricacies, it turns out, matter: to keep the lights on, to keep the planes flying and to keep our phones up to modern-day snuff.