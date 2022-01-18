The best resolution is likely an expanded version of the earlier agreement: buffer zones, maybe bigger than previously proposed, at more airports than previously proposed, until the least-capable altimeters can be replaced and the FAA determines what conditions the more advanced altimeters can handle. This is essentially what Verizon and AT&T committed to on Tuesday when they pushed back the activation of 5G on some towers. The question, however, remains: Why on earth is this happening only now? Each side blames the other — for not studying and solving the issue ahead of time, or for not providing enough data to allow it to be studied thoroughly at all. Normally, the FCC (which manages commercial spectrum) and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (which manages federal government spectrum) would sit down together to detangle this sort of dispute. In this case, little detangling occurred until the last minute.