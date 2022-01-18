It’s been a tough couple of years. Rule-followers like me masked up, locked down, sanitized till our skin cracked, followed the arrows in the grocery store, stood on social-distancing floor stickers, got vaccinated (when it was our turn and no sooner), and then, because of all the people who didn’t follow the rules, did it all over again. The rules got more confusing and more changeable, and still we tried to keep up. We followed rules even when it felt as if we had to chase them down.