So hats off to Gary Chambers of Louisiana, who did something in a new campaign ad in his bid for U.S. Senate that I don’t think any candidate has done before: Smoke marijuana. In the ad.
And not some elegantly subtle vape pen either, but a big fat blunt, which Chambers smokes as his voice-over describes the toll of the war on drugs.
Is it a stunt? Sure. And Chambers is a long shot to say the least. An activist and community organizer, he has never held public office, though he has run unsuccessfully for a couple of lower offices. And he’s trying to unseat Sen. John Neely Kennedy, a Republican incumbent running in a state Donald Trump won by almost 20 points in 2020. Kennedy might act like he’s Foghorn Leghorn, but he should be popular enough to be reelected (and he has already raised plenty of money).
Nevertheless, Chambers’s ad is a significant marker in changing ideas about cannabis. He isn’t running as a joke; even if the odds are against him, he’s trying to be a serious candidate. If I had told you in 2000 that, in 2022, you’d see a Senate candidate smoking pot in one of his ads, you probably wouldn’t have believed me.
But the cultural and political status of marijuana has changed rapidly, with two-thirds of the public now supporting outright legalization (including half of Republicans). If it’s not smack dab in the mainstream, it’s no longer counterculture either.
The legal landscape has certainly changed. In the 2020 election, voters approved legalization initiatives in New Jersey, Arizona, South Dakota and Montana. In 2021, legislatures in Connecticut, New Mexico, New York, and Virginia passed legalization laws. Eighteen states and D.C. now allow recreational use, and perhaps more remarkably, there are only three states — Idaho, Nebraska, and Kansas — where all cannabis products are illegal.
With it being so obvious that most Americans are now fine with legalization, you don’t see Republicans promising to crack down on pot smokers, even if their policy positions are remnants of the war on drugs. It functions similarly to their position on marriage equality: While most haven’t actually changed their beliefs, they know they’re on the wrong side of public opinion, so it’s something they prefer not to talk about.
But the Biden administration hasn’t taken the political opportunity afforded to it by changing the federal government’s approach to cannabis — even though it was what the president promised in the 2020 campaign. Here’s what his campaign website said on the issue:
Biden believes no one should be in jail because of cannabis use. As president, he will decriminalize cannabis use and automatically expunge prior convictions. And, he will support the legalization of cannabis for medical purposes, leave decisions regarding legalization for recreational use up to the states, and reschedule cannabis as a schedule II drug so researchers can study its positive and negative impacts.
While some of that would have to be done through legislation (and a federal decriminalization bill did pass the House in December 2020), so far, President Biden has done nothing at all on the issue.
It’s hard not to conclude that this was one of those issues in which Biden took a position he was comfortable with — and one to the right of other candidates urging legalization, including his future vice president — but it wasn’t something he cared about or would expend effort on. Which might not be surprising for a man who came of age in the 1950s when cannabis was still considered an evil weed consumed only by criminals and jazz musicians.
Politicians are always a lagging indicator of change; they seldom embrace habits and ideas unless they’re sure that doing so won’t lose them support. And while plenty of officeholders (mostly Democrats) will say they have smoked pot, it’s almost always characterized as a thing they did long ago when they were young and free of responsibilities. As Vice President Harris said in 2019, “I did inhale. It was a long time ago. But, yes.”
You’ll know that cannabis has really become mainstream when even politicians will say it’s something they partake of today, even with their weighty jobs, just as they might say that in the evening they enjoy a glass of wine or a fine single malt.
We’re not there yet, as Gary Chambers has reminded us. But sooner or later, it’s bound to happen.