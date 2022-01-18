But that 5-to-4 decision might be up for reconsideration very soon because state supreme courts are now being asked to rule on the constitutionality of maps produced by some commissions, and here the court’s new majority might matter greatly. I hope the court takes the opportunity to reverse its 2015 precedent and dismantle the network of independent redistricting commissions that have been springing up around the country for the past generation. The Supreme Court must lead the judiciary — state and federal — out of this political thicket. Three of the four dissenters in 2015 — Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who penned the sharp-edged opinion, and Associate Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Clarence Thomas — are still on the court, and they have been joined by three new conservatives who most likely lean their way. These six should act decisively.