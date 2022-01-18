Bush v. Gore in 2000 was, of course, the exception that proves the rule. It was forced on the court by the absurdities of the 2000 Florida recount circus and the almost ludicrous partisanship of the Florida Supreme Court. The seven votes of the nine concluding that equal protection violations had occurred didn’t protect the five justices who went further and called an end to the recount games. The “selected-not-elected” slur that followed George W. Bush in the years following was the starting gun for the hyper-politicization of elections we live with today.
The court’s reluctance to touch on political questions has been only slightly less pronounced on redistricting cases. The court has generally abided by two rules: The one-person/one-vote doctrine that the court decreed in 1964 profoundly changed redistricting by requiring all similar districts to begin every decade with the same number of people. That was followed by a subsequent line of cases generally banishing the use of race in the drawing of electoral district lines.
Many wanted the court to go farther and somehow end gerrymandering — the drawing of district lines for political advantage. In 2019, the Supreme Court loudly declared an end to the effort to constitutionalize claims of partisan gerrymandering. The subsequent confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett hardly makes reversal of that bright-line decision likely.
The court had also ruled in 2015 that the creation of a redistricting commission via ballot initiative does not violate the elections clause of the Constitution.
Such bipartisan or nonpartisan commissions have allegedly been designed to take some of the politics out of the mapmaking; but inevitably, commissions are typically made up of politically minded folks appointed by politically focused state bodies or officers.
But that 5-to-4 decision might be up for reconsideration very soon because state supreme courts are now being asked to rule on the constitutionality of maps produced by some commissions, and here the court’s new majority might matter greatly. I hope the court takes the opportunity to reverse its 2015 precedent and dismantle the network of independent redistricting commissions that have been springing up around the country for the past generation. The Supreme Court must lead the judiciary — state and federal — out of this political thicket. Three of the four dissenters in 2015 — Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who penned the sharp-edged opinion, and Associate Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Clarence Thomas — are still on the court, and they have been joined by three new conservatives who most likely lean their way. These six should act decisively.
Gerrymandering is rampant everywhere these days, as it is every 10 years. Democrats have thumped Republicans in the line-drawing wars in Illinois and will soon do so in New York, as they have before in Maryland and Massachusetts. Republicans are repaying the favors in Texas, Florida and Ohio.
But, in a twist, state supreme courts are so far bearing down on maps that favor the GOP.
Ohio’s Supreme Court just overturned a plan for the state legislative districts drawn up by that state’s new independent commission, and did so on a 4-to-3 vote of elected justices. The same court then tossed a map of the Buckeye State’s congressional districts done the old-fashioned way — by the legislature. In both cases, maps that favored Republicans were struck down.
North Carolina also produced new maps via its state legislature. Though a special court upheld those maps on a unanimous vote, the North Carolina Supreme Court (which leans Democratic) will review those findings.
There should be enough votes on the remade U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the 2015 decision on the constitutionality of independent commissions if the right appeal makes it there. It is also possible the court regrets its 2018 decision to punt when it refused to get involved in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s redrawing of the Keystone State’s maps. But if the Roberts court keeps punting in 2022 on either Ohio’s controversy or the possible rejection of new maps in North Carolina by that state’s highest court, it will be fair to ask whether there two sets of rules now. Is it gerrymandering for the blue jerseys, court-drawn lines for the red?
The way out? Strike down the independent commissions and fence off these line-drawing controversies from state courts. Return redistricting to where it ought to reside: with state legislatures, leaving behind only two rules: One person, one vote; no use of race in drawing lines. The chips, and lines, will fall where elected officials draw them as intended by the Framers and the 14th Amendment.
Now is not the time for the highest court to punt, but to make the rules clear and fair: Redistricting is rightfully the work of elected politicians subject to a vote of the people, not “independent” commissions or robed demigods unanswerable to those they presume to govern.