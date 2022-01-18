I would be lying if I said it hasn’t affected me, that I’ve been able to simply brave on. In fact, the threats, the harassment, have made me want to give up journalism. I’ve felt humiliated; I was made a free-for-all for a virtual lynch mob that sexualized my existence. It was hard to get out of bed. What would people think of me? Though I knew my truth, I also knew I was a part of a patriarchal society that placed great premium on a woman’s character, and the only way to discredit a female journalist was to unleash an assault on her character. The support of my family and the journalism community made me realize that I was being targeted because my work made a difference. The harassment continues to this day. My Instagram and Facebook are always inundated with the most vicious rape threats.