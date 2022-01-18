To be sure, there are many unknowns that could derail either strategy, such as the possibility of new variants. But the same could be said about any crisis, and indecision, itself, is a decision, too. Biden’s approach to the pandemic thus far has been mostly reacting to situations rather than anticipating what’s ahead. His approval ratings on managing covid-19 are dropping because, I believe, the public is confused about where we are and because Biden has not been able to explain what’s happening and what course of action he’s chosen.