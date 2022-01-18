Yet some naive Westerners take Putin seriously and suggest that it really is NATO’s fault that Russia is acting so belligerently. This is a complete rewrite of history, given that in the 1990s, the United States supported Boris Yeltsin because it wanted Russia to be a prosperous and democratic partner for the West. Even after Putin’s rise to power, Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump all tried some version of a reset with Russia — to no avail. NATO is a defensive alliance, and it did not station troops in Poland or the Baltic republics until after the 2014 Russian invasion of Ukraine.