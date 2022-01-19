In a way, California’s animal cruelty law, which passed with nearly two-thirds of the vote from Democrats, Republicans and independents alike, does shine a light on something “radical.” The need for a law to ensure a baby veal calf, mother pig and egg-laying chicken have enough room to be able to turn around shows how radically out of touch industrial agribusiness is with American values concerning the treatment of animals. Some pork producers confine mother pigs in cages barely larger than their bodies where they are unable to move more than a few inches. Some in the veal industry do the same thing to baby calves, who are ripped from their mothers shortly after birth and consigned to a lifetime of suffering in a tiny crate. Fortunately, voters and legislators in both blue and red states have come together to ban these abuses, showing there’s a more humane, merciful way to raise animals. These laws aren’t just backed by long legal precedent; they’re also reflective of our better nature.