A closed section of Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg during a snowstorm on Jan. 3. (Virginia Department of Transportation via AP)

The Jan. 15 editorial "An avoidable traffic nightmare" basically asked Virginia to call on its citizens to be intelligent.

Plenty of information on the imminent storm and its expected effects was available to all Virginians. The expectation of the state is admirable. But the state probably concluded that asking its citizens to be intelligent was simply a waste of time.

Tom Martella, Washington