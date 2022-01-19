In my old authoritarian universe, all we could do was jointly detest antisemitism. In my son’s democratic universe, I had hoped they could transcend detestation. I had wished to see a conversation about who Jews are, how we live, how we’ve contributed to making the United States what it is. Above all, I had wished that education to include a celebration of the values that brought my family to this country — the idea that regardless of our origins, we could be who we were and, more important, come together as one people.