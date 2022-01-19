And, more broadly, Virginia’s families appear to be profoundly concerned the state hasn’t done nearly enough on the corporate welfare front.

Never fear, those of you who may be worried about such things (when not worried about the creeping menace of critical race theory or some other hobgoblin intended to keep the base agitated through the midterm elections). Youngkin is on the case, promising that his administrations will “win the competition for jobs and corporate re-locations” and make a “significant investment in mega-sites” — to make sure “we don’t lose the next advanced battery manufacturing plant after seeing several go to Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and Georgia.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Let’s be very clear: States do not compete for businesses. Politicians compete, vying with one another for the opportunity to tout their job-creation skills. But all they are really doing is transferring wealth from local businesses to big businesses.

Hmmm. A redistribution of wealth. Did someone say “socialism?”

And for those most worried about Snyder, Youngkin wants to “broaden the baseball stadium authority to include football. And perhaps we’ll get one of those too.”

Youngkin may frequently assert, perhaps even believe, that he is at the leading edge of a movement to make government more accountable to the people. Far from it. Youngkin is really just the latest link in a long, bipartisan chain of politicians who think pro stadiums are the pathway to something.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

Youngkin’s desire for a football stadium isn’t happening in a vacuum. There are series of “talks” about getting Snyder’s team housed in Virginia, and they are reportedly “very serious."

How much public money would be on the line for such a project is unclear. The last “very serious” talks about building a pro stadium — in Alexandria — happened in 1992. They eventually fell apart when then-Gov. L. Douglas Wilder (D) sought to reduce the state’s incentive package by $40 million, down from the initial $130 million Wilder and then-team owner Jack Kent Cooke agreed to.

Story continues below advertisement

That was in 1992, the same year the team won its last Super Bowl, still had respectable ownership and still had Joe Gibbs as head coach.

How much would Virginia families have to pony up for a stadium to house Snyder’s team? Stadiums aren’t cheap, and edifices to political vanity are even more expensive. The current WFT stadium cost Maryland taxpayers more than $70 million. That’s a bargain compared with the $220 million they forked over for the Ravens facility in Baltimore.

Advertisement

How much would a new WFT facility — sited somewhere in Northern Virginia — cost Virginia taxpayers? The sky’s the limit.

Not all of Capitol Square’s denizens are on the stadium bandwagon. Back in 2019, Del. Michael J. Webert (R-Fauquier) introduced legislation to prevent the state from offering incentives for a football stadium. It was killed — unanimously — in a House Appropriations Subcommittee.

Story continues below advertisement

That defeat had a silver lining, at least for the Republicans: It prevented them from having to go on record about possibly giving Snyder (current estimated net worth: $4 billion) a handout to build a new stadium.

But because stadium construction with public money is a bipartisan affair, perhaps the governor will reach across the aisle and enlist one of the more vocal and high-profile advocates for a Virginia football stadium. No, not you Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax City). I mean the man Youngkin defeated in November: former governor Terry McAuliffe.