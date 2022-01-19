The Winter Games were already setting up to be a subdued affair when news of this app was made public. China announced this week, after a single case of omicron was reported in Beijing, that domestic spectators will not be allowed to attend Olympic events, which run from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20. This follows the announcement last fall that no foreigners would be permitted into the country unless they were participating. Athletes and journalists will be forbidden from ever leaving a tight bubble.