Progressives often don’t see things that way because many of them share a worldview that dismisses opinions different from their own. When one disagrees with a progressive, they are often immediately cast out into the realm of devilish evildoers. If you think I exaggerate, look again. Those who think climate change is a problem but not an existential crisis are labeled “climate deniers,” which in the minds of many progressives is as bad as being a Holocaust denier. People who think requiring voters to show identification before casting ballots, a common practice in most democracies, aren’t just wrong; they are racists who support the return of Jim Crow. It’s impossible to view Manchin and Sinema with equanimity when all who oppose you are inherently malign.