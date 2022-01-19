The Republican National Committee last week informed the Commission on Presidential Debates that it will require candidates seeking the GOP presidential nomination to sign a pledge not to participate in the commission’s debates. The letter from GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the party has lost faith in the debate commission, a nonpartisan nonprofit founded in 1987 — with the support of both parties — that has for more than three decades hosted general election presidential and vice-presidential debates. “The RNC has a duty to ensure that its future presidential nominees have the opportunity to debate their opponents on a level playing field,” she wrote.