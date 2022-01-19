As for the coronavirus, it has proved more pervasive than anticipated, and Biden is paying the price. But it’s hardly his fault that the omicron variant spread around the world, or that Republican governors and Supreme Court justices are sabotaging vaccination mandates, or that only 59 percent of Republicans are vaccinated (compared with 91 percent of Democrats). Biden has been slow to roll out coronavirus tests and inexplicably failed to impose a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, but he has done an excellent job of making vaccines available. If the pandemic finally abates this year (as the chief executive of Pfizer expects), Biden will reap some delayed benefit.