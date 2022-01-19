Ladders: Ladders are not merely encountered in the workplace, but also in the home, in board games, even in metaphors. Children often make ladders out of string and then unmake them in an instant. Is this to fall under the purview of OSHA?

Welding torches: If I learned one thing from the “Home Alone” franchise, it is that welding torches with inadequate safety protections are something that can be found in the home as well as in the workplace (indeed, one boy’s home is another man’s workplace), and it would be ludicrous to think they were OSHA’s responsibility.

Improperly labeled substances: Improper labeling is a fact of many home lives. Look at how many people have been poisoned in the comfort of their homes, drinking something labeled tea that turned out to be a tea-arsenic combo!

Extreme heat: Is not the weather everywhere, not merely at construction sites?

Loud noises: Many people encounter loud noises in the home. Well, thunder is a loud noise, and OSHA cannot control the thunder. Is this Asgard? Is OSHA Thor now? Then stop asking OSHA to regulate noise.

Chemical exposures: Do you know how many chemicals are in the average home? Many people encounter sodium and chlorine (two highly volatile chemicals!) in compound form when seasoning their meals. You’re breathing in chemicals right now!

Explosions and fires: Some people have fires in their home just for fun!

Falls: In order to arrive at his home, Milton’s Satan has to fall from a dizzy height for a full nine days! What I am trying to say here is that falling is just part of some people’s home life, and unless you are falling more than that, don’t come crying to OSHA.

Hammers dropping from the sky: These are a fact of life, I think, especially witnessed in the activities of cartoon coyotes, and given their preponderance everywhere, it seems shortsighted to treat these projectiles as something that should be protected against in the workplace.

Pits full of sharks, lasers or poisons: For James Bond, these are a workplace hazard. But for Blofeld, Stromberg or any of the other people Bond encounters, they are what makes a house a home. Given this, it seems unfair to try to place limits on them, even if Bond does technically have to work there.

Assembly lines: Santa has one of these in his house.