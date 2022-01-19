Salt is a convenient substance to use on slippery roads and sidewalks because it is cheap and somewhat effective in melting ice. It turns out that “cheap” is a big problem. Because salt is so cheap, we tend to throw it everywhere: on our streets, driveways, storefronts and sidewalks.
But the true cost is much greater than the salt itself; it is a hidden cost. Salt corrodes our bridges, our pipes and our roads. It corrodes our car mufflers and wheel wells. Corroded pipes led to the problems with lead in the water in Flint, Mich.
The cost also is hidden in our region’s waterways — and in our health. The salt on our roadways runs off, killing vegetation and wildlife. Once the salt runs off into our streams, it becomes the water we drink. We end up drinking salty water, which is bad for people with high blood pressure or kidney disease. The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) does not remove salt from our water, as it is much too expensive for the public to afford.
The Muddy Branch Alliance and the Izaak Walton League in Gaithersburg have been monitoring the Muddy Branch, a stream tributary of the Potomac River, for several years. We noticed that for more than a quarter of 2021, chloride levels in the stream were poor: exceeding 250 milligrams per liter; normal levels are between 20 to 40 mg/l). The same was true in other tributaries of the Potomac, which are other sources of our drinking water. The average chloride level at some locations along this one stream exceeded 200 mg/l in 2021. In 2020, it exceeded 100 mg/l. Why the difference? Mostly, because there was just one ice event in the area in 2020. At the WSSC intake at the Potomac, chloride levels are up 230 percent over the last 30 years.
There are many potential solutions. First and foremost, there is a need to professionally manage the amount of salt we distribute. We need to know how much salt we purchase and how much we distribute at the city, county and state levels. We need a budget — a yearly maximum safe level for the amount of salt that we distribute in different localities, depending on the existing impairment of our watersheds. We also need to clean up excess salt two days after it has been spread.
In Maryland, most government organizations have many good distribution procedures, and they do a great job plowing the roadways. Going forward, strictly budgeting salt use and instituting cleanup routines should be the next step.
We need to limit our use of rock salt. Brine should be preferred over rock salt. Rock salt gets blown by trucks and cars to the side of the road. The trucks distributing salt, even when kept dry, still end up dumping piles of salt in our neighborhoods.
Our culture of curb-to-curb snow cleanup should be reviewed and ended. Clearly, highways, emergency routes and dangerous intersections must be safe, but a flat, dead-end street or cul-de-sac, after it is plowed, usually melts the next day. The need is for safety, not pollution.
Private salt distribution is estimated to be about 30 percent of the chloride problem. Stores want to be open for business, and apartments and condos don’t want to be sued if someone slips. Because salt is so cheap, the tendency is to oversalt.
Increased training and legislative slip-and-fall shields for private organizations that distribute salt appropriately is a large part of the solution. Even when states have training plans, they need to be pushed more rigorously. Private organizations must clean up, too, and not let salt run off into storm drains. Private organizations that oversalt and don’t clean up should be fined.
Changing our salt culture, budgeting our annual salt use, cleaning up after ourselves in a timely fashion and getting private organizations to limit salt use are the keys to cutting our hidden salt costs.