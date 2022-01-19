The Muddy Branch Alliance and the Izaak Walton League in Gaithersburg have been monitoring the Muddy Branch, a stream tributary of the Potomac River, for several years. We noticed that for more than a quarter of 2021, chloride levels in the stream were poor: exceeding 250 milligrams per liter; normal levels are between 20 to 40 mg/l). The same was true in other tributaries of the Potomac, which are other sources of our drinking water. The average chloride level at some locations along this one stream exceeded 200 mg/l in 2021. In 2020, it exceeded 100 mg/l. Why the difference? Mostly, because there was just one ice event in the area in 2020. At the WSSC intake at the Potomac, chloride levels are up 230 percent over the last 30 years.