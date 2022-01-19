It would have been a short drive to get there, but I passed up the chance to attend a weekend rally in Florence, Ariz., featuring former president Donald Trump and several extremist Republicans who are running for statewide office this year — and whose idea of truth is very different than mine. But because my social life has been limited (again) by the coronavirus, I had time and, I admit, enough curiosity on my hands to tune into C-SPAN for the live cast.