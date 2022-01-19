Whenever the Democratic party has been in the minority, it supported the filibuster and put it to good use. Just last week, Democrats used it to block a bill that had the support of 55 senators, including six Democrats. It is interesting that they would use this “relic of the Jim Crow era” to thwart a clear majority of the Senate. Even more interesting is that the bill would have placed sanctions on the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that Russian President Vladimir Putin so desperately wants to complete. They used an “inherently racist tool” to aid Mr. Putin. Appalling in every way.