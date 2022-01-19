Well, I guess Mr. Pence was right: There is a good deal of voter fraud in the United States today. The problem is that the Republican Party wants to double down on that fraud by further manipulating voting rules, regulations and officials.
If we are going to continue to determine the outcome of presidential elections using the electoral college, how each state conducts its elections does matter to voters in other states. When a rogue state can steer the presidency to a minority party, that is real voter fraud.
David Dunn, Fairfax Station
Whenever the Democratic party has been in the minority, it supported the filibuster and put it to good use. Just last week, Democrats used it to block a bill that had the support of 55 senators, including six Democrats. It is interesting that they would use this “relic of the Jim Crow era” to thwart a clear majority of the Senate. Even more interesting is that the bill would have placed sanctions on the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that Russian President Vladimir Putin so desperately wants to complete. They used an “inherently racist tool” to aid Mr. Putin. Appalling in every way.
Robert Ashley Williams, Silver Spring
Hyperbole is to be expected anytime a politician speaks or writes. However, with Mike Pence’s Jan. 16 op-ed, intentionally providing untruths regarding the issues of the filibuster, the intent of our Founders and the content within the Freedom to Vote Act — which 70 percent of Americans’ support — he has, at the very least, undermined his own credibility.
One will not find the word “filibuster” in our Constitution, as it didn’t appear until 1806, nor was it used as a political obstacle until 1837. So much for our Founders being “offended” by its proposed suspension, as Mr. Pence asserted. Furthermore, despite his exaggeration about the cataclysmic consequences should the Freedom to Vote Act be passed, it simply provides, among other helpful things, a nationwide voter-identification standard and a guarantee that all eligible citizens be given the opportunity to vote.
James Madison, often referred to as the father of the Constitution, said that “the President is to act for the people, not for the States” and that the manner selected for choosing our presidents was judged the “most expedient until experience should point out one more eligible.” The Freedom to Vote Act begins that process.
Craig M. Miller, Leland, N.C.