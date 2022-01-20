Fourth, the effort to hold accountable all lawyers who advised the former president and his cronies to stymie the electoral vote count should intensify. A complaint has already been filed with the California State Bar against John Eastman, author of the infamous memos that laid out how to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. Several other attorneys for the former president have been suspended from practice (e.g., Rudolph W. Giuliani) or faced sanctions for filing frivolous suits. That effort should be expanded to any attorney involved in the more than 60 frivolous election cases or in the attempt to pressure the Justice Department into declare the election fraudulent. The reason is simple: Doing so will dissuade other attorneys in 2022 and beyond from undermining our elections.