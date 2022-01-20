Some of these pro-democracy advocates will focus on protecting the fair and accurate administration of elections. Others will throw their weight behind lawsuits to try to hold accountable those involved in the unsuccessful coup.
To help them, here are six ways to curb authoritarians ahead of this year’s midterms.
First, a reliable vote count requires a full complement of trained election workers. Democracy advocates would do well to help recruit voluntary poll workers and, more importantly, to conduct extensive education for all election officials. What are the laws applicable in their states? What constitutes illegal interference? How should they document attempts to manipulate or falsify vote totals? Whether through in-person training, Zoom classes or video instruction, every election worker should learn how to comply with the law and to prevent shenanigans to undermine results. The Election Official Legal Defense Network, founded to provide legal counsel to intimidated or threatened election workers, is the ideal entity to lead this effort.
Second, the Democracy Defense Coalition — the informal group of civil rights and voting reformists who organized for the 2020 election — must be revived. In 2020, the coalition tracked and debunked disinformation; educated the public and newsrooms about election procedures; enlisted bipartisan former election officials to rebut false claims of systematic fraud; and persuaded social media companies to monitor election disinformation. The country will need these experts as much in 2022 as in the last election.
Third, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will hold hearings that will likely deliver a complete account of the defeated former president’s jaw-dropping effort to overthrow the 2020 election. The Justice Department will also continue its criminal probe, and civil lawsuits are pending against the former president. In the meantime, democracy defenders should pursue the disqualification of any Republican candidate for federal office who, under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
As I have written previously, the mechanism for Section 3′s enforcement is uncertain. Therefore, democracy advocates should let a thousand legal flowers bloom. They can introduce congressional resolutions, file claims with state election boards and bring litigation in state and federal court against any lawmaker or federal official who participated in the effort to overthrow the election.
Fourth, the effort to hold accountable all lawyers who advised the former president and his cronies to stymie the electoral vote count should intensify. A complaint has already been filed with the California State Bar against John Eastman, author of the infamous memos that laid out how to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. Several other attorneys for the former president have been suspended from practice (e.g., Rudolph W. Giuliani) or faced sanctions for filing frivolous suits. That effort should be expanded to any attorney involved in the more than 60 frivolous election cases or in the attempt to pressure the Justice Department into declare the election fraudulent. The reason is simple: Doing so will dissuade other attorneys in 2022 and beyond from undermining our elections.
Fifth, the American Bar Association and state bars should revise their codes of ethics to make explicit that election disinformation, plotting to overthrow election results, the intimidation of election officials and frivolous challenges to election results will constitute grounds for discipline and disbarment. Such behavior already may be covered by broad language in ethics rules covering dishonest and spurious litigation, but specific prohibitions are needed to remind lawyers not to engage in seditious activity.
Finally, democracy defenders should identify and campaign strenuously against candidates who embrace the “big lie” of a stolen election, especially those running for state attorney general, state secretary of state and governor. Anyone unwilling to recognize and accept the outcome of the most scrutinized election in history cannot be trusted to hold office.
If democracy truly is on the ballot, its advocates should begin their full-court press now. There’s plenty to be done. The future of our republic may depend on it.