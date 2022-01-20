But 2021 brought a series of ugly attacks on those acts of power. Immediately after the Senate runoff, Georgia Republicans adopted a law full of provisions both punishing Black voters for knocking the GOP out of power and seeking to prevent them from doing so again. Some parts of the law, such as one essentially allowing Republican officials to take over election administration in Democratic-leaning areas of the state, create real potential for Black voters in particular to have their votes discounted. Other parts, most notably a provision barring groups from giving water to people waiting in line to vote, might not have much electoral impact but are absurdly mean-spirited. It was as though Georgia Republicans were eager to communicate their contempt for Black voters.