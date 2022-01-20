I’m giving Biden a high grade because the biggest issue facing the nation — the problem we all grapple with in myriad ways every day — is the pandemic. Biden gets an A- because at the beginning of his term, essentially nobody was vaccinated; now, virtually every willing American is. That leaves far too many who have decided not to protect themselves, their families and their communities, but short of declaring martial law, there’s nothing Biden can do to force those holdouts to roll up their sleeves. Getting all those vaccine doses into all those arms was a bureaucratic and logistical challenge of the highest order.