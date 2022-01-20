Deterrence — convincing an adversary that he cannot achieve his objectives through military action— works through two processes: denial and punishment. The likelihood that an adversary will be denied his objectives can prevent an attack. The likelihood that aggression’s costs will become prohibitive also strengthens deterrence.
We have failed to deter Russia across four administrations, beginning with its invasion of Georgia in 2008, its seizure of Crimea and the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine in 2014, its intervention in the Syrian civil war in 2015 and its covert interference in the U.S. presidential elections in 2016 and 2020. Our defeat in Afghanistan in August 2021 no doubt convinced Putin that our resolve to counter his aggression had weakened even more.
In early December, President Biden took deterrence by denial off the table by declaring that the United States would not use direct military force to counter a Russian invasion of Ukraine. That was a big green light for the Russian president, just as suggesting that Korea was outside our defense perimeter had been a green light for Kim Il Sung to invade South Korea in 1950. During a news conference on Wednesday, the president said that a “minor incursion” by Russian forces into Ukraine might not prompt a severe response from Washington and its allies. (On Thursday, the White House attempted to backtrack on his remarks, stating that any Russian invasion of Ukraine would be met with a “severe and coordinated economic response.”)
Escalation dominance is a situation where one side possesses the means to ensure its ultimate victory. The more than 100,000 troops Russia has positioned along Ukraine’s borders, and perhaps double that number on the way, and the open threat of expanding the conflict with strategic strikes on Western territory, all serve to convince Putin that he has escalation dominance over Ukraine, the United States and its European allies.
While we, to be sure, don’t want a war with Russia, it is equally true that Putin doesn’t want a war with us. He does only what he has been led to believe he can get away with.
Moving U.S. combat aircraft and ships forward to Europe would add considerably to Putin’s uncertainty about his forces’ ability to conquer Ukraine and quite possibly change his strategic calculus. U.S. air power is superior to Russia’s, and it would substantially bolster the fighting spirit and capabilities of Ukraine’s armed forces. Such an action could well deter the conflict in the first place and undermine Putin’s confidence that he had escalation dominance. It is not too late.
U.S. intelligence must also work with their Ukrainian counterparts to counter Russian active measures — the Russian term for covert action — aimed at toppling the Zelensky government. That might be Putin’s preferred course of action.
Unequivocal statements from Germany that Russia will be cut off from the international financial system, and that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be terminated if Russia invades Ukraine, would also weaken Putin’s confidence that he has escalation dominance.
If deterrence by denial doesn’t work and Russia invades and topples the government in Kyiv, U.S. strategy should shift to deterrence by punishment. Punishing Russia will bolster future deterrence.
Western sanctions, which thus far have not deterred Russia, should be aimed at cutting Russia off from the international financial system and economy. German resolve to terminate the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia will be critical.
Even the toughest sanctions, however, won’t be enough. The United States should also support Ukrainian resistance to Russian occupation and a Russia-installed government with lethal means, to include advanced anti-armor and anti-air weapons. We drove the Russians out of Afghanistan during the 1980s using similar means, and we can drive them out of Ukraine should they invade and occupy the country. We should also support the resistance to Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus, which will significantly expand Putin’s territorial control problem and increase the cost of his invasion. As part of this strategy, Poland should also open its borders to Belarusian refugees. Finally, we should employ cyber and other covert means to undermine Putin’s rule in Russia. It’s past time to give Putin a taste of his own medicine.
If Putin succeeds in conquering Ukraine and the United States does not respond forcefully, the Biden presidency will surely be limited to one term. Putin will score an even greater victory if Donald Trump is returned to the Oval Office in 2025. The United States will lose even more if Xi Jinping takes a cue from Putin and invades Taiwan.
The Biden administration has sought a “stable and predictable relationship” with Russia. What it has received in return is the prospect of a Russian-instigated major war in Europe with far-reaching strategic consequences.