Thanks to some experimental and soon abandoned texts, slavery, racism and the intense conflicts they caused (and still cause) in the United States were straightforwardly taught as history. Good educators in schools and churches taught the effects that systemic racism can have on minorities, tempering my thinking to this day, strengthening a commitment to the ideals of the founding declarations of our country, not diminishing them. What if racism had been taught by only my general, mostly segregated surroundings? Would there still be the same commitment to equal opportunity and rights for all?