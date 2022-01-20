We must not hide our history from our students but allow them to learn from it.
Roger A. Bruns, Reston
Many thanks for the outstanding compilation of the slave-owning history of U.S. legislators. The documentation of their odious conflict of interest and the injustices that flow from it is crucial to a more complete U.S. history. What a sad juxtaposition to the article below the front-page fold — the new Virginia governor prohibiting such redemptive analysis [“Youngkin takes office in Va., reverses virus rules”]. We can’t move forward until we face the whole truth. Thanks for helping to bring it to light.
Dorothy Patton, Arlington
Glenn Youngkin (R) obtained his governorship of Virginia by crassly appealing to a populist base who disdained perceived elitist mandates. He twisted and demeaned efforts to recognize and remediate Virginia’s long-standing history of systemic racist behavior underscored by The Post’s recent research showing the state led the nation in congressional enslavers.
Upon entering office, Mr. Youngkin adopted as his first executive order an outrageous mandate that is the antithesis of the First Amendment. It begins by saying that the educational system “should be built on teaching our students how to think for themselves” and be committed to “the value of freedom of thought and diversity of ideas.” However, what follows in the order mandates the opposite.
Although purporting to address critical race theory, all of Mr. Youngkin’s 13 directives in the order ban anything that is an “inherently divisive concept.” He forbids “advancing any ideas” treating seven vague concepts that include: superiority, proclivity, discrimination, grouping, moral character, responsibility or meritocracy, and traits. It is open-ended and is its own form of political indoctrination. Mr. Youngkin’s first mandate should be rejected and challenged immediately.
Anthony M. Rutkowski, Ashburn
Bravo to The Post for its recent report on the more than 1,700 members of Congress who were enslavers. That figure is breathtaking and mortifying.
Many of these terrible men also fathered children with their enslaved women and then enslaved their own issue. The level of moral bankruptcy and hypocrisy at play here defies belief.
That the United States struggles still with the legacy of this horrible — not peculiar — institution that was so enthusiastically embraced by our founding leaders is obvious and incontrovertible. The suppurating rifts in our current society and in our democracy are directly descended from our past with slavery.
To those who dismiss the effects of slavery as being inconsequential today because slavery and enslavers, such as these members of Congress, are long gone, I would point out that John Tyler, who was a congressman and a president, was one of these enslavers and has a living grandson. We are generations of very hard work away from finally atoning for America’s original sin.
Jon Ketzner, Cumberland, Md.
Christiane Calixte’s Jan. 16 Sunday Opinion essay about critical race theory, “Take it from a high-schooler who’s actually learned about CRT: Adults need to chill out,” led me to recall my education at public school in the shallow South (Prince George’s County) in the 1960s and the importance of exposure to the history of racism.
Thanks to some experimental and soon abandoned texts, slavery, racism and the intense conflicts they caused (and still cause) in the United States were straightforwardly taught as history. Good educators in schools and churches taught the effects that systemic racism can have on minorities, tempering my thinking to this day, strengthening a commitment to the ideals of the founding declarations of our country, not diminishing them. What if racism had been taught by only my general, mostly segregated surroundings? Would there still be the same commitment to equal opportunity and rights for all?
Knowledge, even if discomforting, gives power to see our nation as it is and to strive to make it better.
Michael C. Heffner, Gaithersburg