At some point this tax-filing season, these poor families will be able to claim the balance of child tax credits they are owed. That’s assuming, however, that they know to file tax returns; many of those who benefited from the expanded credit are too poor to have needed to file in years past, and it’s not clear the administration has done sufficient outreach to inform these households that filing this year would get them more assistance. Even if they do know to send Uncle Sam a return, they’ll have to wait awhile for their tax refunds to arrive.