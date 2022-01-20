Biden did not let up, either. “There are certain things that are so consequential that you have to speak from the heart as well as your head," he said at his Wednesday news conference in response to criticism for saying that Republicans would be on the side of Bull Connor and George Wallace if they continue to pursue their voter suppression tactics. “You don’t get to vote this way and somehow it goes away,” he added. “This will stick with you the rest of your career and long after you’re gone.” It’s typical that on an issue of such historic importance, all the Republicans could think to do was to play the victim.