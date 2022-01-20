It’s easy to forget the gloom that shrouded every aspect of Metrorail’s operations when he took the reins and the trepidation many passengers felt when they descended the escalators — if they worked — during their daily commutes. In 2015, the year he arrived, the subway system suffered 216 smoke and fire incidents, more than twice the preceding year’s number. In the most catastrophic, more than 80 people were sickened and one woman died when smoke filled a train near downtown’s L’Enfant Plaza station, leaving Yellow Line passengers screaming, gasping, choking, panicking and praying. Some lost consciousness as first-responders, with whom Metro’s communications were a shambles, took nearly an hour to evacuate the train.