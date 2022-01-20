The answer to that question we posed, in February 2016, remains in doubt. But this much seems certain as Mr. Wiedefeld, 66, who gave notice Tuesday that he would retire this summer, wraps up what will be a nearly seven-year stint as head of one of the nation’s three busiest transit systems: Notwithstanding lingering problems and a pandemic that has left every transit system reeling, he has pointed Metro in the right direction.
It’s easy to forget the gloom that shrouded every aspect of Metrorail’s operations when he took the reins and the trepidation many passengers felt when they descended the escalators — if they worked — during their daily commutes. In 2015, the year he arrived, the subway system suffered 216 smoke and fire incidents, more than twice the preceding year’s number. In the most catastrophic, more than 80 people were sickened and one woman died when smoke filled a train near downtown’s L’Enfant Plaza station, leaving Yellow Line passengers screaming, gasping, choking, panicking and praying. Some lost consciousness as first-responders, with whom Metro’s communications were a shambles, took nearly an hour to evacuate the train.
Four years after Mr. Wiedefeld arrived, and following a more than $110 million safety and maintenance blitz carried out on his orders, Metro ridership was increasing at its fastest rate in years. In the months before the pandemic, reliability and safety were improving by nearly every measure. Reports of Metro’s death spiral had started to seem exaggerated.
Mr. Wiedefeld — even-tempered, understated, plain-talking — deserves credit for that transformation. Granted, it was not the 180-degree turnaround that passengers had hoped for and deserved. The year-long SafeTrack rehab project may have helped restore the subway to a state of good repair, but it also caused colossal service disruptions.
Today, there are lingering indications that the culture change needed in Metro’s 12,000-strong workforce remains a work in progress, to put it charitably. To mention two such signs: First, the 2020 audit of Metrorail’s nerve center, the Rail Operations Control Center, which discovered a “toxic workplace” where managers told workers to ignore operating procedures. Second, a Blue Line derailment in October that led to the revelation of a rail car wheel defect that had been identified in 2017 — but which Metro inspectors had failed to mention to Mr. Wiedefeld or to Metro’s board.
The wheel problem has led to the suspension of all 748 of Metro’s most modern rail cars and service slowdowns for the past several months. Restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, plus looming budget problems arising from the depleted passenger base, are among the problems Mr. Wiedefeld leaves for whoever succeeds him. It will be a tough hand to play, but probably not as tough as the one Mr. Wiedefeld was dealt.