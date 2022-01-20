In the case that the manor is demolished, the architectural techniques, the design and the history of the manor turn to dust.
Some might argue that the demolition of old property is inevitable. Though this might be true for cases where restoration is no longer possible, we could be doing more to preserve the history of engineering and architecture. Furthermore, studies have shown that preserving historical buildings is more sustainable, reduces waste significantly and reduces the carbon footprint of the building. With multiple advantages to the restoration of historic buildings, we should think twice before demolishing them.
Miina Anvelt, Great Falls