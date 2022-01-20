There is a systematic crackdown against dissenting voices in India, but it’s especially ferocious in Jammu and Kashmir. Summoning journalists for police questioning and raiding their houses has become routine. Gul, whose arrest triggered the latest crisis, recently recalled how the police stormed his home in Oct. 2021. “Ever since the raid, I have barely slept at night,” he told an interviewer with the Diplomat. “I feel the police might raid my house again.” He was right. His prediction came true this year, when the world’s biggest democracy in the world threw him behind bars with the help of its draconian security law. (It’s worth noting, of course, that the situation of the media in Pakistani-administered Kashmir isn’t much better — as shown in several highly critical reports from reputable international observers.)