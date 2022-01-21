Members of Congress are not special people, they are not above the law, and they should not be afforded the privilege of deciding when and whether they will work on behalf of the country and the oath they took. The article mentioned political ramifications for some members and that some people think the committee is too “partisan.” There shouldn’t be two sides in this investigation. All of Congress should be on the side of finding out the who, what, why and how regarding the insurrection. Members of Congress are the ones making it political; the rest of us want answers and a plan to hold people accountable.