But the editorial stumbled when it questioned whether the “anti-police sentiment and anti-police rhetoric” of this past year might have been to blame for Holley’s cold-blooded assassination. Since George Floyd’s death, there have been arrests of more than 10,000 anti-police protesters across our nation. The value of policing has been routinely challenged, and the entire law enforcement profession has been vilified because of the misconduct of a few.
One hundred and thirty police officers were shot in ambush-style attacks last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. Thirty of those officers died.
Words matter. And if we want to truly honor fallen law enforcement heroes such as Officer Holley, we must start by condemning — not questioning — the damage being done by those who spew anti-police hatred.
Craig W. Floyd, McLean
The writer is president and chief executive of Citizens Behind the Badge.