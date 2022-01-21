But, every year, the BJP’s far-right supporters make it go viral. Among those who shared it on Twitter this week, with a comment that called me a “termite,” is one of Bollywood’s big names, Paresh Rawal, who has been a BJP member of parliament. Another was Kapil Mishra, who calls himself “a proud BJP worker” and who, during protests against a contentious new citizenship law, infamously led a chant calling for those who are not patriots to be shot.