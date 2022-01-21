But the trigger could just as well have been a comment on any number of things — a critique of India’s covid-19 response, a demand for marital rape to be penalized, a reflection on the economy. Any excuse will do if it provides an opportunity to troll, abuse and eventually silence independent, opinionated women.
Last week, an investigation published by digital platform The Wire reconfirmed these lived experiences. The report’s authors say they have uncovered a secret app, linked to supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that can automate abuse, manipulate Twitter trends and target female journalists, among others, with mass messages of hate, intimidation and violence despite Twitter’s security settings.
According to the report, I am the second most targeted female journalist — receiving nearly 20,000 hate tweets in the first five months of 2021 — alongside another Post Global Opinions columnist, Rana Ayyub, and journalists such as Swati Chaturvedi, Sagarika Ghose and Nidhi Razdan.
The report, based on the account of an anonymous whistleblower who claims to be a discontented former employee of the party’s Information Technology Cell, names a party youth leader as an alleged “handler.” The youth leader has denied any knowledge of the app or its connection to the organization. Another critique of the investigation is that it relies too heavily on screenshots without actually demonstrating the operation of the app.
I am not a tech geek. But I don’t need evidence of a secret software to know that the online assaults on me and other women have been run by an extremely well-oiled, coordinated political machinery.
Of course, I have been at the receiving end of vicious and snarky trolling from supporters of every political party whenever my reporting does not confirm their biases or leanings. Left-leaning ideologues have also often been abrasive. And Kashmiri separatists have been especially hostile.
Yet, over the years, no one has been as persistent, relentless and organized in their attacks as India’s right-wing armies of cyber-troopers, bots and political operatives.
A young BJP supporter who is tasked with ramping up Internet campaigns once told me how the “othering” — both of individuals and ideas — was a key component of the party tool kit, with the aim of making hard-core supporters believe in an “enemy” only the party could fight.
The trolling against women like me is sexualized. I have been called a “presstitute,” been told I am not good-looking enough to rape and been given three fictional Muslim husbands, in an attempt to make some twisted point about my belief in religious pluralism. Another instrument of attack is fake news designed to cast people as “anti-national” traitors.
It is emotionally exhausting, suffocating and depleting to be targeted in this manner. It is also a threat to my life.
I received another reminder this week of exactly how dangerous trolling can be, especially when it is patronized by those who wield political power.
An edited clip from a news report I did in 2004 was shared by right-wing trolls to falsely claim that I had supported the “genocide of Kashmiri Pandits,” the Hindu minority of the valley forced out in the 1990s by terrorists when the insurgency took birth. The clip has been edited to completely distort the context; fact-checking sites have repeatedly called it for what it is — an absolute lie.
But, every year, the BJP’s far-right supporters make it go viral. Among those who shared it on Twitter this week, with a comment that called me a “termite,” is one of Bollywood’s big names, Paresh Rawal, who has been a BJP member of parliament. Another was Kapil Mishra, who calls himself “a proud BJP worker” and who, during protests against a contentious new citizenship law, infamously led a chant calling for those who are not patriots to be shot.
The annual, deliberate falsification of this report is so inflammatory that it can easily incite physical violence against me. In response to Rawal’s tweet, one user warns that he would have broken my teeth if he had the chance, complaining that the BJP is too tolerant.
In 2021, a YouTube video called for the hanging of 9 journalists who reported on protests by farmers; I was among those named. Instead of being punished by law enforcement, the man who threatened us and the hate-filled account he runs continue to be active on digital media platforms. The video was shared by some members of the BJP, who praised it and objected when it was taken down.
Globally, a UNESCO report found that 73 percent of female journalists surveyed had experienced some online violence. The motive is clearly to secure our silence and our surrender.
Big Tech — including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube — and our government owe us answers.