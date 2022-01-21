Interviewing Vice President Harris on Thursday morning, NBC “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie pointed out that it’s “astonishing” to hear Biden echo Trump, who liked to say ahead of the 2020 election that the only way he could lose was if the results were “rigged.” When Guthrie asked whether the results this year would be free and fair, Harris twice declined to directly answer. Instead, the vice president said that 55 million Americans will feel the consequences of states passing new laws making it more difficult to vote. She said that “the solution” is the two bills — which had died the night before in the Senate. “Let’s not be distracted by the political gamesmanship,” Harris said.