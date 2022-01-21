As for inflation, if someone tells you Biden hasn’t “focused on” it enough, ask them what precisely this “focusing” should consist of. The truth is there are very few tools the president has to fight inflation (the Federal Reserve has much more power in that area), and the administration has been trying pretty much whatever it can, working with ports to ease supply chain bottlenecks and releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The fact that those moves haven’t made much impact shows the complexity of the problem, not a lack of “focus.”