Yet there is such focus on two wayward senators (Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona) who represent only 4 percent of Senate Democrats, while there is little talk about the 100 percent of Senate Republicans who oppose any forward motion or even public debate on these policies. Washington politics has now fallen to the level of a football game with two teams trying to move the ball in opposite directions and neither scoring any points.
I can only hope that in November, voters choose the people who support their policy objectives and toss out the people whose interests are obviously personal power over public good. If Congress can be filled with people of both parties who are determined to work toward a common good, rather than toward their own personal interests, we won't have to be writing so much about the failures of the administration, no matter which party occupies the presidency.
Richard D. Newman, Bethesda