In contrast, I think that a President Warren or Sanders would have made improving the lives of average Americans their one-and-only guiding principle. Because portraying themselves as ending gridlock in Washington would not have been so important to them, they would not have ceded six months of their first year to congressional negotiations. Because projecting a sense of unity would have been less important to them, they would have clearly explained to the country how Republican officials and conservative media were undermining vaccinations. Because projecting the idea that they were singularly focused on the economy would not have been so important to them, they would have looked for ways to respond to state-level GOP officials who have been curtailing abortion and voting rights and banning books written by Black authors. Because portraying themselves as super-competent wouldn’t have been so important to them, they would have prioritized aggressive action on the coronavirus as new variants emerged, rather than defending their performance in earlier stages of the pandemic.