The Modernization Committee, the only bipartisan committee in Congress with an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, unanimously passed 97 recommendations in the most recent session of Congress to improve the institution and its processes, and nearly 40 percent already are fully or partially implemented. If more Americans saw this amazing example of Congress working in a constructive, bipartisan fashion, they might have a little less cynicism and more hope for the future of our democracy.
Bradford Fitch, Washington
The writer is president and chief executive of the Congressional Management Foundation.