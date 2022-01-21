Paul Kane’s Jan. 13 @PKCapitol column on earmarks returning to Capitol Hill, “The E-word is poised for a Capitol Hill comeback,” was an excellent summary of the current state of play, but it omitted crucial background about how this reform came about.

The new system and rules allowing members of Congress to request money for Community Funding Projects were largely based on a recommendation developed by the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress. The committee, now in its third year, proposed major changes to the earmark system that the appropriations committee adopted, including preventing funding going directly to private companies and requiring complete transparency of the requests.

The Modernization Committee, the only bipartisan committee in Congress with an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, unanimously passed 97 recommendations in the most recent session of Congress to improve the institution and its processes, and nearly 40 percent already are fully or partially implemented. If more Americans saw this amazing example of Congress working in a constructive, bipartisan fashion, they might have a little less cynicism and more hope for the future of our democracy.

Bradford Fitch, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of the Congressional Management Foundation.