The hardening belief that a massive network of ubiquitous public electric vehicle (EV) chargers is necessary to achieve widespread EV adoption is another example of this tendency. Because ubiquitous gas pumps are necessary to the 20th-century technology that is the internal combustion engine, many people assume that EV infrastructure should or will look the same.
A better way to think about it is: How many public gas pumps would we need if most of us had gas pumps at home or at work?
As an EV driver for nearly a decade, I can count on one hand the number of times that I have needed to use a public EV charger. Why? At-home charging provides all of the energy I need in all but the rarest of cases. It is important to note that public charging, especially rapid charging, is still necessary for long road trips and for those who live in apartments and townhouses where EV chargers are not yet common. We also need to update building codes and streamline processes to make it easier to install EV chargers in apartment buildings and townhouse communities. But a network of public EV charging stations rivaling the dense network of gas stations and pumps that developed over the past century is not necessary.
Hundreds of motorists recently stranded on Interstate 95 because of inclement weather have led some to suggest that EVs are more likely to run out of charge in similar situations and, thus, we should either abandon the EV transition or wait until hundreds of thousands of public chargers line our highways. However, because no other systems on the vehicle need to be running, many EVs can maintain a comfortable cabin temperature substantially longer than vehicles powered by gas. A Tesla Model Y owner, for example, recently demonstrated that he was able to maintain a balmy 70-degree cabin temperature for 36 hours in 15-degree temperatures.
A recent presentation received by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Environmental Committee contained data that surprised many. Fairfax County and Montgomery County have roughly the same population and are roughly the same physical size. They also have roughly the same number of EV charging stations, 194 and 214, respectively. However, Fairfax County has 4,114 registered EVs and Montgomery County has 12,763.
If access to public charging stations is the limiting factor in EV adoption, why would jurisdictions where residents enjoy the same access to those stations have such a disparity in EV adoption rates?
Until July 2020, Maryland offered residents up to a $3,000 tax credit for the purchase of EVs and hybrid-electric vehicles. Maryland also offers up to a $700 rebate for the installation of residential charging infrastructure. These credits, stacked on top of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, make the costs of purchasing an EV and installing a home charging station comparable to the costs of purchasing a gasoline-powered vehicle.
In 2021, Virginia’s General Assembly took an important step in creating an EV rebate program that would offer residents a $2,500 rebate for the purchase of new or used EVs and an additional rebate of $2,000 for residents whose income is less than 300 percent of federal poverty guidelines. Unfortunately, the rebate program was not funded. Some members of the General Assembly expressed skepticism that rebate programs lead to an increase in EV purchases. EV adoption trends in Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland demonstrate that they do.
Public EV charging stations have real value, especially in ensuring that everyone, not just those of us living in single-family detached homes in affluent suburbs, can enjoy the cleaner, quieter, healthier, low-maintenance ride that EVs offer. But tax credits and rebates to level the playing field between EVs and gas-powered vehicles that have benefited from decades of taxpayer support and research and development funding will do more to drive adoption than another bank of public charging stations.
The Virginia General Assembly should follow Maryland’s lead and fund the EV rebate program.