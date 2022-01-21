As an EV driver for nearly a decade, I can count on one hand the number of times that I have needed to use a public EV charger. Why? At-home charging provides all of the energy I need in all but the rarest of cases. It is important to note that public charging, especially rapid charging, is still necessary for long road trips and for those who live in apartments and townhouses where EV chargers are not yet common. We also need to update building codes and streamline processes to make it easier to install EV chargers in apartment buildings and townhouse communities. But a network of public EV charging stations rivaling the dense network of gas stations and pumps that developed over the past century is not necessary.