Adding insult to injury, Trump’s own lawyers’ arguments may have helped bring the Supreme Court to that result. One of Trump’s arguments was that the lower court decisions “effectively gut the ability of former Presidents to maintain executive privilege over the objection of an incumbent, who is often (as is the case here) a political rival.” The danger, Trump argued, was that “incumbent Presidents will indiscriminately decline to assert executive privilege over a former President’s records whenever they are of the opposite political party.”