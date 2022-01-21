Our Pathways to Housing DC team continues to do this challenging work because of people like Garrett Cooper, who was among the 5,111 individuals experiencing homelessness counted in last year’s census. At the time, he was living in the encampment at New Jersey Avenue and O Street NW, without easy access to a toilet, shower or electricity to charge his phone. When his life unraveled and he had nowhere else to go, his last resort was spending the night in a tent. One night turned into a year. Last winter, when temperatures dipped into the teens, neighbors in the encampment taught him to pour hand sanitizer into an empty can and light it to stay warm. He knew it wasn’t safe. He also knew he might have frozen to death without it.