Our Pathways to Housing DC team continues to do this challenging work because of people like Garrett Cooper, who was among the 5,111 individuals experiencing homelessness counted in last year’s census. At the time, he was living in the encampment at New Jersey Avenue and O Street NW, without easy access to a toilet, shower or electricity to charge his phone. When his life unraveled and he had nowhere else to go, his last resort was spending the night in a tent. One night turned into a year. Last winter, when temperatures dipped into the teens, neighbors in the encampment taught him to pour hand sanitizer into an empty can and light it to stay warm. He knew it wasn’t safe. He also knew he might have frozen to death without it.
Though encampments are highly visible reminders of the homeless crisis facing our city, they tell only part of the story. They don’t, for instance, reveal that last year, 1,600 D.C. residents moved out of homelessness into housing, where many received supportive services from Pathways and other social service organizations. With our help, they are addressing substance abuse and mental health challenges, returning to school, applying for and succeeding in jobs and reuniting with family.
Our city has made great strides in addressing homelessness, even during the pandemic, when we have learned that virtual inspections of housing units and other streamlining measures can speed the transition from the street to a home. We should make these temporary changes permanent and continue exploring new ways to eliminate unnecessary barriers and delays.
In addition, D.C. leased hotel units for unhoused individuals most vulnerable to dying from covid-19. The program aims to prevent deaths from the coronavirus, providing residents not only with rooms but also on-site medical care and meals. In other parts of the country, localities are expanding their housing capacity by acquiring hotels and converting them into permanent housing. Locally and nationally, conversations are taking place with developers about how to repurpose underused office and retail space for deeply affordable housing. Now is the time for business leaders to move those conversations to action.
Another new initiative in 2021, D.C. Coordinated Assistance and Resources for Encampments (Care), provided fast-track housing for residents of three downtown encampments. The pilot offered housing to many who — in the words of Pathways’ team leader for the pilot project, Julia Fowler — “never imagined housing would be possible.” My hope for the coming year is that our community prioritizes long-term efforts to connect all our neighbors experiencing homelessness — including those living in emergency shelters, those living in encampments and those pushed into the shadows — with housing and services rather than strategies such as sweeps, camping bans and police interactions that are inhumane and ineffective as primary responses to homelessness.
In recent years, we have done a better job of focusing on the root causes of homelessness: lack of affordable housing, stagnant wages and structural racism. In the words of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu, “There comes a point where we need to stop just pulling people out of the river. We need to go upstream and find out why they’re falling in.” By registering unhoused residents to vote and paving the way for people with lived experience to testify at D.C. budget hearings, among other proactive measures, we are ensuring that the voices of unhoused residents are heard. And, make no mistake, that issue is structural racism at its core: Black residents make up 86 percent of individuals experiencing homelessness in D.C. but only 46 percent of the overall population.
We are all frustrated by D.C.'s homelessness crisis. But I am by nature a hopeful person. I see the progress we have made, the lessons learned from the pandemic and the opportunities that lie ahead. Last year, the D.C. Council approved historic investments in housing beginning Oct. 1, 2021, for those who are unsheltered. Like Pathways, which introduced the Housing First model to D.C. 18 years ago, council members recognize that the cure for homelessness is a home.
Garrett Cooper proves that point. Last month, with funding from the D.C. Care program and help from our staff, he moved into his own apartment and is looking for a job. Every time he puts his key in the door, he has to pinch himself. He no longer has to search for a portable toilet on a cold night, and he loves being able to take two showers a day if he wants. And on his dresser: a bottle of hand sanitizer. Which he uses to clean his hands.