Perhaps OAN is too puny, too fringy to care about. A 2019 Nielsen survey of its reach found that it averaged 14,000 total viewers, compared with an average of 631,000 for Fox News, as reported by CNN. But if you can blather on about open discourse when a rinky-dink social media outfit posing no threat to Fox News hangs in the balance, you can certainly blather on about open discourse when a rinky-dink cable outfit posing no threat to Fox News hangs in the balance. It all goes to show that Fox News, despite its bluster, doesn’t stick up for American values, free expression or other “conservative” outlets. It sticks up for itself.