Biden was right: Divisions within NATO run deep. While he need not have informed the world of that fact at a news conference, his Russian counterpart already knew it. With Germany hesitant and the United States seemingly resigned to compromise if the scale of the Russian invasion allows it, Moscow might well think it’s worth the gamble. If it does, the escalation in eastern Europe will be not in small part due to Berlin’s urge to look east rather than west. Germany has become a weak link in NATO’s line of defense.