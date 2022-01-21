But when I met him in September 2018, I wanted to hear about office politics. For the first time in its 125-year history, Vogue had just published a cover shot by a Black photographer, Tyler Marshall, who had been personally requested by Beyoncé. It was the singer’s fourth Vogue cover, and Black models had appeared in the magazine’s pages for years. How was it possible that no Vogue cover had ever been shot by a Black person?
What I learned from Talley that day was a brief but ugly lesson on how one of fashion’s largest personalities and connoisseurs of elegance had been sidelined by the industry he loved so much. As much as Talley was a luminary and an inspiration, his was also a cautionary tale about being Black, gay and talented in a White, elite fashion world: No amount of awards, haute couture and highflying friends could save him from never truly being accepted.
Though he was said to have become a bit reclusive in his later years, Talley generously agreed to be interviewed at his house in Westchester, N.Y. He came out to the veranda in one of his signature caftans, this one in what looked like an African wax print. I was wearing pants I found at a thrift store and cheap jewelry. “I like your outfit, darling,” he told me. I beamed inside as I accepted his offer of bottled water. As Talley once told my Post colleague Robin Givhan, growing up gay in the Deep South had taught him the power of impeccable manners.
I pressed Talley directly on whether he had used his position as the most visible Black man to climb the ladder at Vogue to push for a Black cover photographer. “I never pushed for anything,” he said quickly. “Vogue is not a place where you are pushy. I nuanced my points of view, safely, and realizing that I had to navigate a world that was basically a dominant White world of power. You don’t go in there pushing and saying, you know, ‘We gotta have a Black cover.’ “
He reached for a copy of the September issue I had brought along. “Let me see,” he said. “There are so many ads, too many ads,” he said, flipping forward through the magazine, then back again. “Is my name in here?” At that time, Talley was an editor at large for Vogue. But his name was not in the credit pages — an omission I was surprised to realize he had not already noted. Talley set the magazine down. It was a sad and awkward moment, one that sticks with me to this day.
He let me use the bathroom — a bold request, as I had read he didn’t like to let people inside much. The house proved to be full of a lifetime of accumulation of luxurious things. I saw clothes, shoes, trinkets from Chanel, Tom Ford, Manolo Blahnik. But somehow, the cumulative visual effect was almost cluttered. At the end of the day, no matter how expensive all the stuff was, it was … stuff.
We moved on to other subjects. He gushed effusively about Diana Vreeland, the legendary fashion editor with whom he had apprenticed. He talked about Anna Wintour, who named him as the first Black creative director, and how he taught her so much about fashion — as she has acknowledged — but still said, “She is a colonial broad.” He dropped names of famous designers, saying Tom Ford and Manolo Blahnik were his friends. But he also complained about being abandoned by many. Living alone, he said he had never found love. He seemed to be in a state of melancholy reflection upon his life and career.
“I should have done more to build my own brand, to maybe have a clothing line, to do other projects,” he said wistfully. It was known that for all his genius and grooming of fashion’s highest stars, he was paid much less than his counterparts. I would learn later that even the house we met in was not his, but rather rented since 2004 from the chief executive of Manolo Blahnik, George Malkemus — who in 2020 tried to evict him, alleging he was owed more than $350,000.
The fashion world was still cruel to Talley, until the very end, which highlights the dire need for more equity in the industry. His passing should prompt a reckoning and reflection from those who used and then sidelined him. And, for all of us, of the perils of trying to fit in at all costs into institutions that refuse to see our worth.