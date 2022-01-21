We moved on to other subjects. He gushed effusively about Diana Vreeland, the legendary fashion editor with whom he had apprenticed. He talked about Anna Wintour, who named him as the first Black creative director, and how he taught her so much about fashion — as she has acknowledged — but still said, “She is a colonial broad.” He dropped names of famous designers, saying Tom Ford and Manolo Blahnik were his friends. But he also complained about being abandoned by many. Living alone, he said he had never found love. He seemed to be in a state of melancholy reflection upon his life and career.