The pandemic also exposed how dependent the free world is on goods manufactured in China or nations within its potential sphere of military influence. China produces nearly 29 percent of the world’s manufacturing output, roughly as much as the United States, Germany and Japan combined. Nearly half of the world’s supply of ingredients needed for medicines is produced in China, and Chinese firms dominate the world’s market for medical protective gear. China is also the world’s largest exporter of steel, and other Asian nations such as South Korea and Vietnam rely heavily on Chinese steel for their products. The list goes on and on, but the overall picture is clear: Outsourcing manufacturing to China and other Asian nations has created massive security risks even as it saved consumers billions of dollars.