Estimates are that about 740,000 people test positive for the coronavirus daily. That’s a lot of sick days, and a lot of disruption to businesses and excessive strain on health-care workers. It makes some people wonder whether we should go on about our business even when we test positive. I suspect many people do just that. Not sick enough to stay in bed — and needed at work — they figure everybody is going to get it anyway. Or so I’ve heard tell.