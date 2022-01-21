This is a love letter to those groups. They have been hit hard by the pandemic. But they struggle along, and we need them. They foster a sense of fellowship, one where the normal hierarchies are made meaningless: Watch the investment banker preen after the insanely athletic landscaper, and star of the league, says, “Nice shot.”
These games are suffused with denial and acceptance. Denial because we keep going back out there believing, despite all the evidence, that we’re going to get back those six inches of vertical leap, that step of speed we lost along the way. Acceptance because, all around you, you can see others going through the same process: The players at my regular outdoor volleyball game are festooned with so many neoprene braces that we could assemble several credible wet suits. We buy ibuprofen by the tub. We laugh at ourselves and at one another.
Then, when that wonderful game comes along, the one where everything goes right, we discard all evidence of decline and see it as clear proof of a positive trend.
If you find the right group, there’s a curiously delicate kindness-from-strangers that emerges. People don’t associate pickup games with Brontë-level formal courtesy and consideration, but in a weird way they coexist. I have been told, with manifest and deeply appreciated dishonesty, that my play in the last game was “fine” by people who from the outside look as though politesse or kindness were the last things on their minds.
After you’ve single-handedly lost the game, your teammates are the only people who can cheer you. Not your spouse, not your best friend.
There are dramas, of course, and even romances. What really happened between Courtney and the Brazilian outside hitter? You don’t ask, and we won’t tell. It’s a private and forgiving world.
My volleyball group has been together for 20 years. Rules might have changed for every other volleyball game on the planet, but on our grass court, it’s still the 1980s, when many of us found the sport.
Players wash in and out with the rhythms of the seasons. A player named Vu, originally from Vietnam, was quiet when he first joined our game. We couldn’t tell how good he was. Then he made an incredible play. Was it a flash in the pan? A couple of points later, he did it again and smiled modestly. “Deja ... Vu,” he said.
Over those two decades in the Game That Time Forgot, marriages and hip joints have crumbled. Stalwarts move away and then fly back for a reunion game. We’ve suffered illnesses and professional reverses and had triumphs and recoveries. Anyone who plays in any regular pickup game in any sport could tell similar stories about their own game, their own group.
These are trivial little rituals and communities, unnoticed by the rest of the world, unchronicled. Their lore is strictly oral, their culture ephemeral. It is a subject that would bore your colleagues and friends in exactly the way that a dream that was deeply meaningful to you is unspeakably tedious when you try to explain why it mattered. But it does. It matters very much. Hence this love letter.
These thoughts are prompted by the grief I feel about my departure from my own regular pickup game. My immune system recently decided to start eating my nervous system, which was extremely impolite. If you were going to binge eat over the holidays, couldn’t you go for smoked pork butt and fried potatoes, rather than myelin sheaths? But someday soon, I will hobble down to watch my friends play. Maybe Vu will even be back in town. And if he makes that shot, I’ll say, “Deja Vu,” and be comforted.