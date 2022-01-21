At the end of the day, though, who cares? We are dealing with candy here. Of course, that’s not to say there is no value in representation, even among colorful barely-humanoids. “Sesame Street” made a welcome move this past November, introducing Ji-Young as its first Asian American muppet, which is sure to affirm many Asian American children (even if it raises questions about the racialization of the other muppets — what is the Cookie Monster’s heritage?). The show also has two Black muppets, Wes and Elijah.